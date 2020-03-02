By Trend

In accordance with the training plan of troops for 2020, the Azerbaijan Army started large-scale command-staff exercises, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

"The exercises that will last until March 6 will be conducted on the terrain, maps and terrain board with the widespread use of information technology, to specify the combat crews and timing data, as well as to verify plans for the implementation of previously made decisions with the relevant headquarters," said the ministry.

decisions with the relevant headquarters," said the ministry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz