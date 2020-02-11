By Trend

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will visit Brussels on Feb. 12 to attend the meeting to be held at NATO headquarters at the level of Defense Ministers of the Nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Wide discussions on the security and political situation in Afghanistan, recent achievements and a number of other topics of mutual interest will be held during the Feb. 13 meeting.

---

