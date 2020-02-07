By Trend

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadigov has met with the delegation led by Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces - First Deputy Defense Minister, Army General Valery Gerasimov in Baku, Trend reports Feb. 6 referring to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Sadigov stressed the important role of the heads of state in developing relations between the two countries and noted that Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation is based on friendly relations, mutual trust.

The colonel general added that these relations have developed and reached the level of strategic partnership in recent years.

The chief of the general staff noted that a decision on the participation of the Azerbaijani army in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War to be held on May 9 in Moscow was made at the state level, and active preparatory work is being carried out for this purpose.

Referring to the military-political situation and security issues in the region, Sadigov noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to regional security.

The Azerbaijani colonel general emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

In turn, Army General Gerasimov also noted that Russia-Azerbaijan relations have historical roots, and the countries are strategic partners.

The Russian general emphasized the importance of organization of mutual meetings between military representatives in terms of expansion of bilateral relations, as well as military and military-technical cooperation.

The sides discussed the current state of cooperation in military, military-technical and military-educational spheres, prospects for the development of relations, as well as exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Gerasimov expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the excellent hospitality and organization of the bilateral meeting with Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz