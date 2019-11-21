By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 22. North-east wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be +3 +6 °C at night, +3 +5 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will raise above the normal - 774 to 778 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 85-95 percent.

Ecologist predict rainy weather in the country's regions. Sleet and snow are expected in mountainous and foothill regions. East wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +2 +6 °C at night, +6 +10 °C in the daytime. In mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C and -11-16 °C in high-mountainous areas at night 0-5 °C during the daytime.

