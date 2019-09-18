By Trend

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the National Music Day.

“Today is the National Music Day. The founder of the composer school of Azerbaijan, great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli was born on September 18, 1885. On the same day of the same year with him, prominent member of the Azerbaijani music culture, great composer Muslim Magomayev was born. We hold both our great personalities in considerable respect,” Mehriban Aliyeva said in her Instagram post.

---

