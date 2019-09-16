https://report.az/en/ecology/weather-forecast-for-september-17-in-azerbaijan-has-been-announced/

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on September 17. West wind will be followed by northwest in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-22 °C at night, 26-29 C in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 °C at night, 27-29 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 50-60 percent.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions on September 17. However, lightning and rain are predicted in some mountainous regions in the evening. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20 °C at night, 26-31 °C in the daytime, in mountains 8-13 °C at night, 15-20 °C in the daytime.

Mild winds and favorable temperatures on September 17-18 is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

