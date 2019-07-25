25 July 2019 18:00 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct Boyat-Bilayan-Hajilar-Garakhanli road in Aghjabadi district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
Under the presidential order, 7.6 million manats will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people.
