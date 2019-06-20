By Trend

The 53rd meeting of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting's agenda includes topics related to the economy, trade, technology, ecology, culture, education, and legal and political issues.

Representatives of international organizations, groups of observers from the parliaments of numerous states are taking part in the meeting along with the delegations of member countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz