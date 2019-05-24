By Trend

On the eve of the Republic Day, people remember with gratitude those who created Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov wrote in his social media post, Trend reports on May 24.

“Azerbaijani people unite around the ideas of Azerbaijanism by expressing a commitment to statehood,” added Ahmadov, who is also Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party.

“Although ADR, established 101 years ago, did not last long, the ADR traditions are kept by its worthy successor - Azerbaijan, and the memory about ADR has been inscribed with golden golden letters in the history,” he wrote.

"The ideas and traditions of ADR not only are preserved and honored, but are also appreciated by independent Azerbaijan created by national leader Heydar Aliyev,” Ahmadov said.

“Np doubts, the ADR founders would be proud of today's Azerbaijan because the aspirations of the ADR founders and the entire Azerbaijani people are seen in the existence and activity of our independent country,” he said. “Azerbaijan has fully proved that it is one of the successful countries of the 21st century.”

“Such fundamental principles of the country as universal ideas of independence, modernity, progress, freedom are at the people’s disposal,” Ahmadov stated. “A hundred years ago, the founders of the ADR were fighting for the recognition of Azerbaijan’s independence and today Azerbaijan has affirmed its state independence.”

“A hundred years ago, international forces were fighting to misappropriate Baku oil,” he said. “Today all the Azerbaijani natural resources serve the interests of the people. High development, security and tolerance popularized and made Azerbaijan today an exemplary country worldwide.”

“[Azerbaijani] people and their independent country that strove to prove their right to independent existence a hundred years ago, show the world that their independence and statehood are in reliable hands,” Ahmadov wrote.

---

