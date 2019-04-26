By Trend

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a serious problem not only for Azerbaijan but for regional stability and regional peace, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remarks at the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on April 26, Trend reports.

“Talking about peace and security, I would like to mention the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the president said. “Unfortunately, for many years, for more than 25 years, internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan is under Armenian occupation.”

“As a result of occupation more than one million Azerbaijanis became refuges and IDPs,” he added. “Our people were subject of ethnic cleansing and the United Nations Security Council adopted 4 resolutions demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from our territory. Unfortunately, these resolutions are not implemented. This is a serious problem not only for our country but for regional stability and regional peace. And the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be resolved based on the norms and principles of international law within the framework of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.”

