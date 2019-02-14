By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service has reminded about the conditions for granting the country’s citizenship.

The Migration Service told Azernews that foreigners or stateless persons who have continuously and legally resided in the territory of Azerbaijan for the last five years, have a legal source of income, who are obliged to abide by the Constitution and the laws of Azerbaijan and who submit a document proving the knowledge of the Azerbaijani, regardless of origin, race or nationality, political or other convictions, may be granted citizenship of Azerbaijan upon their own request in accordance with Article 14 of Azerbaijan’s Law “On Citizenship of Azerbaijan” dated Sept. 30, 1998.

The decision on granting the citizenship of Azerbaijan is made in accordance with paragraph 20 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic.

The term of permanent residence of a foreigner or stateless person in the territory of Azerbaijan is calculated since the date of granting a permanent residence permit, issued in the manner prescribed by law.

In addition, foreign and stateless persons may be granted Azerbaijan’s citizenship without taking into account the residence period indicated above, if:

- the person has high achievements in the fields of science, technology, culture or sports;

- is of particular interest to Azerbaijan and in other exceptional cases.

Persons residing in Azerbaijan apply for Azerbaijani citizenship to the State Migration Service, while persons residing in foreign countries apply to the diplomatic missions or consulates of Azerbaijan.

Documents on the acceptance of Azerbaijani citizenship received by diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan abroad are sent to the Foreign Ministry.

If a person applying for citizenship of Azerbaijan calls for a violent change of the state system enshrined in the Constitution of Azerbaijan, commits actions that harm state security, public peace, health or morality of the population, promotes racial, religious and national exclusivity, and also if this person is associated with terrorist activity, the application for citizenship is denied.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz