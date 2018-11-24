By Trend

The mutual visits of the heads of state and the signed documents once again show the strategic importance of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov said at an event dedicated to the centenary of the Republic of Latvia in Baku.

The deputy minister noted that 2018 was a significant year for both Latvia and Azerbaijan, as both countries celebrated their 100th anniversary.

After gaining independence, the two countries began to develop bilateral relations and achieved considerable success, Khalafov said, adding that the visits of both countries' presidents are the evidence for this.

He mentioned that President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis visited Azerbaijan in March 2017 as part of the 5th Global Baku Forum and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Latvia the same year in July. During the visit, the sides signed memorandums in transport, construction, education and other sectors, which once again proves the strategic importance of bilateral relations, Khalafov added.

In turn, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Juris Maklakovs noted that relations between the two countries are developing dynamically.

"I hope that, thanks to our friendly relations, together we will be able to reach even greater heights and our relations will continue to develop," the ambassador added.