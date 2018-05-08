By Trend

The EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee always supported and will continue supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, the committee’s chairman, member of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group, UK MP Sajjad Karim said.

He was speaking May 8 in Baku at the second session of the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

He noted that there is a need for more dynamics to ensure security of the South Caucasus region.

He expressed support for the dynamics, which strengthens development in the South Caucasus region.

In turn, Vice President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala said that every effort should be made for the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

