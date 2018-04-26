Trend:

Some of the members of the PACE are abusing the so-called report of the independent authority for the investigation of corruption in the Parliamentary Assembly, said April 26 the Deputy of the Milli Mejlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Ulviya Agayeva during the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg.

She said, the actual purpose of the report was not to try to solve the problem of corruption, but to denigrate some of the Assembly's members.

"We are talking about countries that can be called new democracies. Our country has a difficult geographical location. Despite all the difficulties and risks, we defend democratic values and work not only in our own interests, but also in the interests of partners," she said.

She also recalled that the language of sanctions was not productive, as it would not help to achieve the organization's goals.

"We must consider that the Member States of the Council of Europe should cooperate more closely with each other in order to achieve and maintain consensus, and not pursue a policy of isolation of individual countries," - said Agayeva.

