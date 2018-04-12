By Trend

Australia intends to use Azerbaijan’s advanced and professional experience in holding presidential election, Craig Kelly, Australian MP, head of the Australia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group, said at a press conference in Baku.

“We conducted observations at six polling stations and witnessed a coherent, democratic process of presidential election,” he said. “I saw an election organization that surpassed Australia’s experience in this field, and we, together with my colleagues, will undoubtedly bring the useful experience home.”

He noted such positive moments at the election as marking fingers with an ultraviolet paint in order to prevent a repeated voting, presentation of IDs, the anonymity of voting, the transparency of ballot boxes and so on.

In conclusion, Kelly congratulated the Central Election Commission and the people of Azerbaijan on the successful conduct of the election.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

A total of 5,314,365 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

---

