By Trend

The process of organizing and holding the presidential election in Azerbaijan can be compared with the best international practice in this field, Jerry Landy, a member of the Irish Council, told Trend April 11.

He said the polling stations provided all the necessary assistance and services to Azerbaijani citizens.

There have been no violations at the polling stations, added Landy.

“The election is being held transparently, efficiently and professionally. Being an Irishman, I can say that I saw here the same respect for the European standards of elections as at home,” he noted.

The member of the Irish Council also wished good luck to all citizens of Azerbaijan with the presidential election.