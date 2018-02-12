By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless is expected in Baku on February 13.

North wind will blow at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm . Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

In the country's regions, rainy weather is predicted in some mountainous areas and highlands at night and in the morning. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +7-11˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +2-7˚C in the afternoon.

Notably, starting from the western regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will be unstable on February 13. Intermittent rain, sleet and snow will fall and be intensive in some places. Eastern wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places. The temperature will drop by 3-5 degrees compared to other days.

Unstable weather is also expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 14. The precipitations will be intensive in some places at night and in the morning. The temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees compared to other days.

