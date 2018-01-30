By Laman Ismayilova

Head of the geological planning expedition of the National Geological Exploration Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Rafig Hasanov has shared information on landslides in Azerbaijan.

The landslides have been intensified in the village of Nubar, Khatai district. He also named the territory called "Zeli Gel" in the village of Masazir.

The specialist stressed that activity was observed in Binagadi district of Baku, some areas of Mashtaga village in Sabunchu district, Savalan settlement, Shusha town, located in Yeni Ramana settlement and Mirza Ibrahimov street in Masazir village of Absheron.

Atmospheric precipitation led to the increase of groundwater level, resulting flood at these areas.

Notably, activation of landslide areas on the Degadi-Palikesh highway was recorded on January 5. Landslide activity was also observed on the sections of the Jalilabad-Jangan-Soltankend and Khizi-Altiaghach highways. Moreover, landslide areas intensified in the Shabran and Siyazan regions as well as on the Guba-Khinalig highway.

Landslides are the movement of masses of rock, debris, or earth down a slope due to gravity – cause serious problems for many countries around the world.

They occur frequently in the foothills of Azerbaijan. Many landslide zones exist in Lerik and Yardimli regions, on Shamakhi Road, and in the Absheron Peninsula.

Scientists believe that people are behind 80 percent of the landslides due to agricultural activity, which increases the risk of landslides.

