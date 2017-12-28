By Trend

Prosecutor General’s Office has commented on the reports alleging that the exit from Azerbaijan was banned for Fatma Abdullazade, who formerly headed the Department for Humanitarian Policy Issues at the Presidential Administration.

In an interview with Trend, head of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office Eldar Sultanov dismissed the claims.

He said the reports about ban on Abdullazade’s leaving the country are not true.

---

