Armenian FM discusses South Caucasus peace and OSCE ties with Secretary

20 April 2025 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional peace efforts, Azernews reports, citing the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, the sides explored opportunities for expanding Armenia-OSCE collaboration, including the implementation of specific programs.

A key focus of the meeting was the ongoing peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both officials emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement on the text governing peace and interstate relations between the two countries.

Mirzoyan also outlined Armenia’s position on the OSCE Minsk Group and presented Yerevan’s proposals related to other aspects of the peace process.

In addition, the two diplomats exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye, a process that continues to evolve amid broader regional dynamics.