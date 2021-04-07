By Trend

Kremlin doesn’t have information about fragments of 'Iskander-M' missiles, found in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijani army, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian president said, Trend reports referring to the local media.

“I can’t say anything about the missiles, because I don’t have information,” Peskov said.

As Azerbaijani media earlier reported, the missile fragments were found in Azerbaijan's city of Shusha in Nagorno Karabakh (held under occupation by Armenia since 1990s).

The city was liberated from the Armenian occupation during the Second Nagorno Karabakh war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

---

