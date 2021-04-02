By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have discussed the current situation in the South Caucasus region, the Karabakh peace deal and the unblocking of the regional transport communications, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

Bayramov met Lavrov on April 1 as part of his working visit to Moscow to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of foreign ministers.

"At the meeting, which was attended by delegations from both sides, detailed discussions were held on issues of bilateral cooperation, the current regional situation, and the implementation of Trilateral Statements," the report added.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the level of dialogue between Azerbaijan and Russian. At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on international issues of mutual interest.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.