While the Armenian Armed Forces are retreating as a result of the successful operations of the Azerbaijani troops, the Armenians mine the territories, thereby continuing to commit criminal acts against the Azerbaijani civilians by using new methods and techniques, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

The forty-one-year-old employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Asif Khudiyev was sent to the Fuzuli region in search of unexploded ordnance on November 14 at about 19:00 (GMT+4).

During a demining operation, Khudiyev’s left leg below the ankle was severely injured in a mine explosion.

The prosecutor's office immediately inspected the scene, other procedural actions were conducted, the forensic medical expertise will be carried out.

Currently, the prosecutor's office is carrying out the necessary investigative actions.

