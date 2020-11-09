By Trend

The liberation of Shusha from the occupation is a historic day. We liberated Shusha in very difficult conditions, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev told Trend.

"In fact, this is a victory not only over Armenia, but also over the coalition, which unofficially supports Armenia. It is first of all the victory of the Azerbaijani army. The Azerbaijani army is winning a technological war. At the same time, the enormous economic potential of our state lies behind this achievement. As President Ilham Aliyev said, this victory is also the result of our strong economy, foreign policy and diplomacy," he said.

Mustafayev noted that now the situation has changed, the status quo no longer exists, the return of only five occupied regions is no longer relevant.

"At the moment, the most logical step for Armenia is to withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Armenia should think about what role it wants to play in the region after that. This country has always played a destructive role. It is time for this country to think about whether it will participate in ensuring peace or it will continue its aggressive policy. But the first condition is the withdrawal of the occupying forces of Armenia from the territories of Azerbaijan," the ambassador concluded.

---

