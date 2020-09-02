By Trend

According the Geneva Conventions, moving civilians into a war zone as well as into (pacified) occupied territories is a Crime of War, Thomas Goltz, journalist, professor at the University of Montana (US), Honorary Doctor of ADA University, told Trend.

His remarks came in response to a question about the illegal settlement of other ethnic groups by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“The problem is proving it and then prosecuting it,” said Goltz.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz