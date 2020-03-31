By Akbar Mammadov

Turkish Embassy in Baku has commemorated the Genocide of Azerbaijanis committed by Armenians in 1918.

It its official Twitter account, the embassy wrote: “1918 was the year of the massacre of many Turks and Muslims in Azerbaijan and Anatolia. We honor the memory of our martyred brothers and sisters on the 102nd anniversary of the events that began on March 31, 1918.”

“As always, we reiterate our support for Azerbaijan today as well,” the ministry concluded.

In the meantime, Press secretary of the Turkish Embassy Huseyin Altinalan, told Trend news agency that the genocide committed against Azerbaijanis by the Armenian troops in of March 1918, was one of the bloodiest pages in history.

The spokesman reminded that as a result of the genocide, thousands of Azerbaijanis were brutally killed, including old people, women and children, hundreds of villages were wiped out.

“These atrocities occurred not only in Baku, but also in Shamakhi, Guba, Karabakh, Nakhchivan,” Altinalan added. “Only the entry of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, created on the initiative of Minister of War of the Ottoman Empire Enver Pasha, put an end to this bloodshed. This army suffered great losses in Azerbaijan," Altinalan said.

“The January 20 tragedy of 1990, the Khojaly genocide and Genocide of Azerbaijanis committed on March 31 testify that gaining independence is not an easy task. No one must forget how the independence was gained and this truth must be conveyed to the future generations," Altinalan said.

The spokesman stressed that 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories are still under Armenia’s occupation.

"It is necessary to convey this to the international community," Altinalan added.

In conclusion, the spokesman added that Turkey condemns the Armenian murderers for the genocide intentionally committed against Azerbaijanis in March 1918.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz