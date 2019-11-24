By Trend

Exchange of visits of Azerbaijani and Armenian media representatives was organized by the two countries with the support of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Nov.17-21, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva.

“Azerbaijani journalists visited Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, including Shusha city. Armenian journalists met with Azerbaijani colleagues, NGO representatives, academic circles, as well as Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region,” she said.

Abdullayeva noted that Armenian journalists also visited Muslim, Christian and Jewish religious shrines in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz