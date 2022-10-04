Azerbaijan confirms 96 more COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries

4 October 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 96 new COVID-19 cases, 131 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,757 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,060 of them have recovered, and 9,921 people have died. Currently, 776 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,806 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,260,232 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,654 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 951 citizens, the second dose – 189 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 424 citizens. As many as 90 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,894,264 vaccine doses were administered, 5,384,091 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,868,010 people – the second dose, 3,380,227 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,936 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

