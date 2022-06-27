No cases of vaccination registered in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

27 June 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

No cases of vaccination were registered in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,762,091 vaccine doses were administered, 5,353,536 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,853,215 people – the second dose, 3,306,428 people – the third dose and the next doses.

--

