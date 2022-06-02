Azerbaijan confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries

2 June 2022 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected seven new COVID-19 cases, two patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,785 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,019 of them have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 53 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,580 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,901,005 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 2,123 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 2.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 326 citizens, the second dose to 181, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,438 citizens. Some 178 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,728,289 vaccine doses were administered, 5,348,519 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,849,400 people - the second dose, 3,284,160 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,210 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz