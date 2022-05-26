Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

26 May 2022 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Some 2,933 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 354 citizens, the second dose to 268, while the third dose and the next doses to 2,086 citizens. Some 225 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,715,913 vaccine doses were administered, 5,346,872 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,848,256 people - the second dose, 3,275,580 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 245,205 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

