Azerbaijan has detected 5,948 new COVID-19 cases, 7,060 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 732,328 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 679,316 of them have recovered, and 9,027 people have died. Currently, 49,985 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,844 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,372,838 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 43,692 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,069 citizens, the second dose into 1,788 citizens while the third dose - into 38,835 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,434,328 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,264,564 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,762,493 people - the second dose, 2,407,271 people - the third dose.

