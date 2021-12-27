By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 306 new COVID-19 cases, 560 patients have recovered, and 11 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 614,936 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 595,658 of them have recovered, and 8,308 people have died. Currently, 10,970 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,482 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,824,190 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 21 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 27.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into two citizens, the second one to 17 citizens, the third one to two citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,224,605 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,157,956 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,662,029 people - the second dose, 1,404,620 people - the third dose.

