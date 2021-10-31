By Trend

Some 43,113 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 31, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 31,089 citizens, and the second one to 12,024 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,660,868 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,258,418 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,402,450 people - the second dose.

