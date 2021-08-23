By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,945 new COVID-19 cases, 1,027 patients have recovered, and 32 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.23 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 394,451 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 346,810 of them have recovered, and 5,340 people have died. Currently, 42,301 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,079 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,329,320 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 348 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 23.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 279 citizens, and the second one to 69 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,170,724 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,713,422 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,457,302 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

---

