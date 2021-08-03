By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 931 new COVID-19 cases, 225 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Aug. 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 345,882 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 333,492 of them have recovered, and 5,034 people have died. Currently, 7,356 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,257 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,060,235 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 77,785 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 3.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 47,560 citizens, and the second one to 30,225 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,119,407 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,971,686 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,147,721 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz