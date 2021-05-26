By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 203 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 26.

Some 596 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 333,097 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 322,273 patients have recovered, 4,885 people have died. Currently, 5,939 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,397 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,477,012 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,055,986 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,184,780 citizens, and the second one to 871,206 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 34,615 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz