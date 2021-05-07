By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 722 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 7.

Some 1,854 patients have recovered and 15 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 325,407 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 302,860 patients have recovered, 4,650 people have died. Currently, 17,897 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,686 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,311,267 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,626,916 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 996,400 citizens, and the second one to 630,516 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 33,033 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

