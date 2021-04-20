By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,197 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 20.

Some 1,946 patients have recovered and 34 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 303,858 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 267,485 patients have recovered, 4,203 people have died. Currently, 32,170 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,777 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,128,656 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,352,210 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 899,213 citizens, and the second one to 452,997 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 14,830 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz