By Trend

Presently, the activity of the Baku metro is not expected to be resumed, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on March 19.

The assistant to the president stressed that the metro cannot open due to the current rates of coronavirus infection.

"The activity of public transport must either be completely ceased or resumed,” Movsumov added. “The opening of the metro can increase activity, so this can be included in the agenda only after further mitigation of the quarantine regime.”

