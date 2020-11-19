By Trend

Azerbaijan is undertaking respective efforts to import vaccine against COVID-19, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on Nov.19, Trend reports.

According to him, the processes for the production of a vaccine against the coronavirus, going on in the world, are closely monitored.

The president’s assistant also added that the appropriate structures are taking measures to supply the vaccine to Azerbaijan, which will be approved at the international level.

