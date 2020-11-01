By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,175 new COVID-19 cases, 614 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 56,444 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 44,157 of them have recovered, and 740 people have died. Currently, 11,547 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,632 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,363,539 tests have been conducted so far.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz