Azerbaijan to participate in international tourism exhibition in Germany

22 January 2024 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijan will participate in the international tourism exhibition ITB Berlin Convention in Germany on March 5-7, Azernews reports.

The State Tourism Agency has already started preparations in this regard.

The event will be organised at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds under the motto Pioneer the Transition in Travel and Tourism. Together.'The exhibition is expected to have 24,000 attendees in 2024, spread across 4 stages with a total of 17 thematic tracks.

Each year, the ITB (short for Internationale Tourismus Börse) welcomes around 10,000 exhibitors from more than 180 countries and regions. Cities, tour operators, booking system developers, airlines, hotels, and other businesses concerned with tourism introduce themselves and their services and inspire wanderlust.

The ITB (Internationale Tourismusbörse) is a story of success made in Berlin. Since its inception in 1966 with only five participating countries as part of an overseas import trade fair, the ITB has been developing into a worldwide success. With a total number of 180,000 visitors, the ITB Berlin is a centre of attraction for the tourism industry and influences travel experiences worldwide.

It should be noted that statistical indicators confirm that significant progress was made in the recovery and development of tourism in Azerbaijan last year. The number of guests visiting our country during the year exceeded 1,000,602, which means a double increase compared to the previous period. The number of incoming tourists is increasing every year, and this positive dynamic indicates that we will reach the set goals. By 2026, the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan will reach 4 mln.

In fact, before the pandemic, the tourist flow to our country was a record 3.7 mln, which means that the intended result is real and possible to achieve. If the intended indicator is to be achieved according to the plans, total tourism revenues in 2026 will increase 4 times compared to 2021. This means that the total tourism revenues can reach 11.2 bn AZN.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz