Nizami Ganjavi International Center holds meeting with UN Geneva office [PHOTOS]

15 January 2024 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

On January 10-13, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center held its 27th High-Level Meeting in Geneva in partnership with the UN Geneva office, Azernews reports.

Health, peace and security, artificial intelligence, multilateralism, and many other important issues were discussed at the meeting under the title The Future of Multilateralism: The Need for a New Global Order for Future International Cooperation.

At the opening of the meeting, the co-chairs of the Center Mrs. Vayra Vike-Freyberga, Dr. Ismayil Saragaldin, Director General of the UN Geneva office Mrs. Tatyana Valova, former President of Finland Tarja Halonen and former President of Serbia Boris Tadic spoke.

Among them, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Mr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonyo-Iweala, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr. Filippo Grandi, the Deputy Secretary General of the Information Technology Union, Tomas Lamanauskas, the former President of Bulgaria, Mr. 20 former heads of state and government from more than 30 countries around the world, including Rozen Plevneliyev, former President of Croatia Mr. Ivo Josipovic, former President of Slovenia Mr. Borut Pahor, former Prime Minister of Moldova Mr. Kiril Gaburic, former Secretary General of the League of Arab States Mr. Amr Musa, and more than 70 other dignitaries attended.

Also, within the framework of the event, discussions were held in preparation for the XI Global Baku Forum and the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

