People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev introduces his latest book [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

A book "Elchin and Cinema" has been presented at the 10th Baku International Book Fair, Azernews reports.

The presentation ceremony discussed the films made based on the works of the People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev.

It was noted that the book "Elchin and Cinema" thoroughly reflects the contributions of the People's Writer to the field of cinema, the films made based on his screenplays, and the successes of these screen works both in Azerbaijan and on the international stage. The chief editor of the book is Nargiz Jabbarlik.

In his speech, Elchin Afandiyev emphasized that this book constitutes an important part of his creative journey.

He recalled the times when he worked as a screenwriter, noting that those years marked a significant phase in the development of Azerbaijani cinema.

The People's Writer stated that cinema served as a unique creative platform for him. He highlighted that visual and more impactful reflections of human life and destinies, which he sought to portray in literature, brought him great joy. He also shared his memories about the film production process, shooting experiences, and collaboration with directors, emphasizing that cinema is an art closely related to literature.

Elchin Afandiyev expressed hope that the book would be beneficial for readers, especially for the younger creative generations.

The speakers at the event discussed the multifaceted creativity of the People's Writer Elchin, highlighting his contributions to both literature and cinema, and underscoring the role of the films for which he wrote the screenplays in the development of Azerbaijani cinema.

It was specifically outlined that the writer's works written for cinema are powerful examples that delve deep into human destinies and social issues, reflecting life.

At the end of the event, participants expressed that the book was important for getting to know Elchin`s creativity, analyzing his works, and its significance for the cinema industry.

They voiced their proposals regarding the importance of the book and the transmission of the writer's contributions to cinema to future generations.

Cultural and literary figures, film scholars, and art enthusiasts participated in the event.

