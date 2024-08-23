Baku City Culture Department fosters reading habits among youth [PHOTOS]

Various educational events and activities are being organized in libraries managed by the Baku City Culture Department to support schoolchildren during their summer vacation and foster reading habits among them, Azernews reports.

A reading hour was organized in the library branch No. 2 of the Yasamal district Centralized Library System.

It was stated that reading is of great importance in the improvement of a person, the formation of his worldview, and the expansion of the scope of knowledge.

Library Employees read Gulzar Ibrahimova's "Gogal" (Norwegian Gogal), "The Secret of Trolls", Yulia Karimova's "Hedgehog's Way", Ramiz Rovsha's "Let's be friends, frog" and other stories.

Detailed information about the books read at the event was given, and readers' questions were answered.

Reading hour was also held in the library branch No. 1 of the Khazar district.

The event discussed the importance of reading and the importance of libraries communicating more closely with readers. Children were presented with interesting books from the library fund, and selected stories were played.

Children shared their impressions about the books they read, recited poems, and sang songs.

