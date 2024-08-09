Ganja to host concert dedicated to eminent composer [VIDEO]

9 August 2024 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert dedicated to People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, laureate of the State Prize of Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev Prize, Academician Arif Malikov (1933 - 2019) on September 13, Azernews reports.

Chamber Orchestra and Pop Ensemble of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will perform Arif Malikov's music pieces, included "Azərbaycan", "Güllərim", "Dənizdə ay çiməndə", "Gözlərimin dünyası", "Gəl bizim dağlara", "İnandım", "Sən Əslisən, mən Kərəm", "Şirin qızım", "Qonaq gəl bizə", "Dənizə baxıram", "Günəş ürəkli" and other unforgettable compositions.

The soloist of the concert Ulviya Kazimova (piani) will delighted the audience with the cycle "Ötən anlar" and three waltzes from Arif Malikov's music work.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall and online at iTicket.Az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

