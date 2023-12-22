Pop music concert held in Baku as part of Russian Winter Festival [PHOTOS]

22 December 2023 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

A pop music concert has been held in Baku within the Russian Winter Festival. The project was co-organized by Baku Music Academy and the Russian House in Baku, Azernews reports.

The project curator and host of the evening is Doctor of Philosophy in Art History and senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy, Alena Inyakina.

On the eve of the New Year 2024, the audience was immersed in the holiday atmosphere and enjoyed their favourite pop songs.

The rich concert program consisted of well-known modern and now classic vocal and instrumental hits of Russian, Azerbaijani, and foreign pop music of various genres and styles.

Soloist of the State Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova, artists of the State Choir of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall Kamilla Imanova, Farhad Alakbarov, Elyar Aliyev, laureate of international competitions Emil Malygin, senior teacher of Baku Music Academy Lala Mukhtarova, accompanist of Baku Music Academy Dilyara Kerimova, performers of the Tatar Yashlek Youth Organisation, and young vocalists who performed at the concert received a standing ovation from the audience.

