Gulnara Khalilova presents kids fashion collection at summer camp [PHOTOS]

Famous designer Gulnara Khalilova has showcased her kids collection at the closing ceremony of "Together we are stronger!" Summer Camp.

Nearly 100 girls took part in the summer camp organized by the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs for ten days in Jirtdan Recreation Center, Azernews reports.

The fashion collection for teenagers was presented by the girls participating in the camp. The dresses from the collection were presented to the defile participants.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the closing ceremony. The memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

A meeting was held with the chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova on the last day of the ten-day camp.

Fascinating dance numbers, an exhibition of drawings and a tree planting campaign were also organized as part of the event.

A number of training, excursions, fun games, music and film evenings were held at the summer camp in order to effectively organize the girls' leisure time, increase social activity, and support the formation of leadership qualities.

Meetings of the participants with Azerbaijani well-known figures, who have achieved massive success in their activities were organized as well.

At the end of the camp, participants received the certificates.

