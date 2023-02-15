Ukrainian art critic lectures on impact of art on worldview [PHOTO]

15 February 2023 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ukrainian art critic, psychologist, and artist Yulia Tarasenko has conducted a lecture on the influence art has on one's worldview, Azernews reports.

Fine arts are a unique tool for expanding a person's worldview. Through fine arts, modern people can expand their intellectual and cultural potential.

The lecture held at Cinema House was organized as part of the "Art as fitness for the brain" project, aimed at strengthening the process of generating new ideas and activating creative thinking. The project also contributes to aesthetic and intellectual enrichment.

The first meeting within the project discussed the power of art and its impact on people. The participants of the meeting were introduced to studies on the influence mechanisms of people's emotional and intellectual states.

During the lecture, Yulia Tarasenko noted that every intelligence is a computational system based on neurons that are activated by internal or external information.

The art critic also provided insights into different ways of thinking and seeing the world through paintings by some of the greatest artists, like Sandro Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael Santi, Albrecht Durer, and Rembrandt.

The lecture was met with great interest among the event participants.

The project "Art as fitness for the brain" is jointly organized by NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, Art-ExpertSchool, World Cinema 100th Anniversary Foundation as well as Intellectual Leisure Club.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz